2017/08/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 30, 2017

— these hated questions

With good humor, a deaf woman posted a video

saying she is used to questions hearing

people ask of her –

Can you marry and have children?

Can you read and write?

Can you date hearing men?

Can you drive a car?

Do you use wheelchair?

Can I yell behind you to see if you can hear me?

Can you read my lips?

Do deaf people use same sign language everywhere?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/an-annoyed-deaf-woman/

— says a hearing boss of his several deaf employees

A hearing boss said:

I often miss details, or forget some things

at work, but my deaf employees don’t. They

catch things that hearing employees miss!

— a horrible thing in Russia

In St. Petersburg, Russia, several government

agents entered a local deaf club, arrested

nearly 40 deaf people. Some of them were

sentenced to death while others were sent

to prison labor camps. It took place in

August 1937 while dictator Josef Stalin

controlled Russia. And during the court

trials, interpreters were forced to lie.

Some of the deaf were scientists, artists,

athletes and teachers. It didn’t matter

to Stalin.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Japanese contradiction

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

8/27/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/