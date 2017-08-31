2017/08/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 31, 2017

— a laser pointer and a deaf person

David Uzzell is a deaf chef in a busy Washington, DC

restaurant. He is responsible for sauces that diners

eat with stews, hot hors d’oevres and sautes. Every

day the owner/chef writes down list of things to do.

And the deaf chef is used to the staff poking him

on the shoulder to get his attention. Laser pointer?

Yes, as another way to get his attention from far

across the kitchen. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/getting-attention-of-deaf-chef/

— comment by owner of a salon

A woman who owns a beauty salon made this

comment about Deaf Eyes:

the deaf have an eye to capture the beauty in people

— possiblity of no more free internet due to ADA laws

Surfing the internet is free; anti-ADA advocate said

that too many ADA discrimination lawsuits may cause

future internet use to cost money, instead of being free.

As an example, University of California shut down

all of its free videos rather than to put in

captions. What this may mean is the future possibility

of paying to watch these formerly free videos

(to offset costs of putting in captions).

