2017/09/01

— a surprise Starbucks story

Starbucks said they have about 50 deaf baristas

all over USA. To honor these baristas, Starbucks

came up with green aprons that show these A-B-C

fingerspelled letters. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/special-deaf-apron/

— Deaf Fake News

A deaf kid became hearing in Great Britain when

his mother opened a bag of potato chips. This

is what many British newspapers reported – but

is it real or fake news?

— Snickers candy best for deaf athlete’s health

Can we eat 14 Snickers candy bars every day? Well,

Derrick Coleman, who is deaf and plays football

for Atlanta Falcons, eats that many candy bars

every day. Will it help him make the final roster

for the 2017 season? We shall wait and see!

