— a Deaf Hip-Hop controversy

There is a controversy regarding deaf people that

love Hip-Hop and ASL interpreters that interpret this

music on stage. There was a hot debate on a Facebook

page, saying that Hip-Hop can never be properly

interpreted! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/elements-of-hip-hop/

— one of the best bakeries in Colorado

Zetta Marie’s Patisserie in Loveland, Colorado

has been considered to be one of the best

bakeries in Colorado. The owner – Rosetta

Marie Stevenson is deaf, and a graduate

of Maryland School for the Deaf. She bakes

“everything” – cookies, cupcakes, cakes and

other sweets. Said a deaf resident of

Colorado:

I have heard many good things about

the place and I hope to go one day

— The White House picks Gallaudet

The White House has picked Gallaudet for a role

in government. Gallaudet University? No,

it is Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet picked

as the assistant secretary of commerce for oceans

and atmosphere. Is Timothy Gallaudet related

to the famous Gallaudet family? Do not know.

