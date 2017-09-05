2017/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2017
— angry choice for deaf
Do you prefer captions over interpreters?
Or do you prefer interpreters over captions?
Deaf people in New Zealand are angry. They
wanted a TV program to be interpreted.
The TV station said no – saying they will
provide captions. What is your choice?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/choice-for-deaf-community/
— hearing aid not allowed
In Turkey, a deaf woman was not allowed to wear
her hearing aid while visiting her husband
who was in prison.
— deaf site-manager of a national park
In a remote part of Nebraska, there is the
Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center.
This facility researches the history of
the bison. The site manager is Ryan
Means. He is deaf. It is not known if
he uses sign language or functions as
a hearing person.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf house-hunting
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
9/03/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/