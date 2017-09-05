2017/09/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 5, 2017

— angry choice for deaf

Do you prefer captions over interpreters?

Or do you prefer interpreters over captions?

Deaf people in New Zealand are angry. They

wanted a TV program to be interpreted.

The TV station said no – saying they will

provide captions. What is your choice?

— hearing aid not allowed

In Turkey, a deaf woman was not allowed to wear

her hearing aid while visiting her husband

who was in prison.

— deaf site-manager of a national park

In a remote part of Nebraska, there is the

Hudson-Meng Education & Research Center.

This facility researches the history of

the bison. The site manager is Ryan

Means. He is deaf. It is not known if

he uses sign language or functions as

a hearing person.

