2017/09/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 6, 2017
— an almost fake-hearing aid scandal
There is a scandal going on right now with Boston
Red Sox, using an electronic device, while stealing
signals from New York Yankees. There was a picture
that caused much curiosity. It looked like a
fake-hearing aid. Take a look at:
http://deafdigest.com/looks-like-fake-hearing-aid/
— no captions in Orlando while awaiting Irma
posted on a blog was the comment that a certain
TV station in Orlando, Florida does not
show captions on its weather reports. Yes,
there is streaming of news, but the full
reports are not captioned! Will the FCC
go after that offending TV station?
— an ex-member of Royal family fluent in sign language
Princess Mako, a member of the Japanese royal family,
has been fluent in Japanese Sign Language. Soon
she will become an ex-member. Japanese law does not
allow royal family members to marry non-royal people.
She plans to marry her boyfriend, and will be
forced to step down from the Royal Family. This may
mean we no longer have any royal family members
anywhere in the world fluent in sign language.
