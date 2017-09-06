2017/09/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 6, 2017

— an almost fake-hearing aid scandal

There is a scandal going on right now with Boston

Red Sox, using an electronic device, while stealing

signals from New York Yankees. There was a picture

that caused much curiosity. It looked like a

fake-hearing aid. Take a look at:

http://deafdigest.com/looks-like-fake-hearing-aid/

— no captions in Orlando while awaiting Irma

posted on a blog was the comment that a certain

TV station in Orlando, Florida does not

show captions on its weather reports. Yes,

there is streaming of news, but the full

reports are not captioned! Will the FCC

go after that offending TV station?

— an ex-member of Royal family fluent in sign language

Princess Mako, a member of the Japanese royal family,

has been fluent in Japanese Sign Language. Soon

she will become an ex-member. Japanese law does not

allow royal family members to marry non-royal people.

She plans to marry her boyfriend, and will be

forced to step down from the Royal Family. This may

mean we no longer have any royal family members

anywhere in the world fluent in sign language.

