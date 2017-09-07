2017/09/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 7, 2017

— 100th birthday of deaf man who won a great honor

Not too many deaf people know who John Conforth

was. He was deaf, and won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

in 1975. Born in Australia before moving to

Great Britain, he won the award for his work

with the atoms. Later, he became a British

Knight. He passed away in 2013, and if he was

still living, he would be 100 years old.

One more thing – while growing up he liked

to do chemical experiments in the family

laundry room! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/nobel-prize-winning-deaf-chemist/

— a press release that gives false praise

A public relations agency distributed a press release.

DeafDigest didn’t like it. It “celebrated” the

50th anniversary of the “Ironside” program

(1967) where a non-disabled actor (Raymond Burr)

played a wheelchair character. It said it

was the first time in the acting industry

that a disabled role was the leading role.

The producer never bothered to cast a

wheelchair actor for that wheelchair role.

Also, the “Johnny Belinda” movie (1948)

came up before the “Ironside” program (1967).

It cast a hearing actress in a deaf role.

Same thing – non-disabled and non-deaf

in disabled and deaf roles!

— angry senator asks an angry question

The White House nominated Eric S. Dreiband

for the top position in Justice Department’s

civil rights division. Dreiband said while

at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

he won a settlement for a deaf man who

applied for a job as dishwasher and

was refused an interview. A very angry

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode

Island, asked Dreiband if he would have

pursued the case if the rejected applicant

was hearing, not deaf!

