2017/09/08

— British Airways takes away guide dog from deaf-blind woman

Hard to believe but it happened with British

Airways at Heathrow Airport in London. The

airline personnel took away the guide dog that

belonged to deaf-blind passenger Molly Watt.

They said her paperwork with the guide dog

was incomplete. Molly was very upset, saying

they took her “eyes” away from her. It took

her two days to get her dog back. The

airline headquarters apologized to her and

“promised” it will never happen again.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/guide-dog-taken-away-from-deaf-blind-woman/

— an insult during debate at UCLA

There was a debate at UCLA about the capabilities

of the deaf – or – in other words what the

deaf cannot do. A debater said:

There are things disabled people simply cannot do.

No one in a wheelchair can play regulation football,

and no one born deaf can fully appreciate a symphony

A fact or an insult? Remember this famous saying

that the deaf can do anything except to hear!

— hearing student protesting being placed in deaf school

Akuramaa Berlinda, a hearing student, was placed in

a deaf school by the area board of education that

used computer software to automatically place

students at different schools.

This angry student said:

I’m not deaf, why place me in a school for the deaf?

This placement was a result of faulty software. It

could happened in Ghana!

