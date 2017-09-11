2017/09/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 11, 2017

— deaf community angry over interpreter that knows some ASL

The Hurricane Irma has hit the Tampa Bay area pretty

much badly. Deaf people were glued to Tampa Bay Fox

TV channel 13 for hurricane updates. It did not help

that the on-screen interpreter “knew some ASL.”

— a tweet that reveals tweeter’s ignorance

posted on a web site was a tweet that asked:

How do you call 911 if you’re deaf?

— a picture taken of a sleeping deaf man

Someone took a picture of a deaf man that was

sleeping in his passenger seat on a rapid

transit ride in Kochi City (India). That

picture was posted on the social media,

mocking the sleeping deaf man. The city

police department was not amused and

arrested the photographer, and this

case will go to trial!

