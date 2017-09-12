2017/09/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 12, 2017

— our busy interpreters

One interpreter said “we’re swamped.” He was talking

about emergency weather stations needing interpreters

during this Hurricane Irma. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/our-busy-interpreters/

— street vendors selling something surprising

selling stuff on the streets is illegal in

Saudi Arabia. Police officers go after these

street vendors, and not only arrest them but

confiscate good they were selling. One such

illegal item is hearing aids! Guess it is cheaper

for people with hearing loss to purchase hearing

aids on the street as compared to paying top

prices at hearing aid dealerships.

— deaf woman is a TV news reporter

Elena LaQuatra, who is deaf but functions as a

hearing person, is a TV news reporter with the

WJET-TV station in Erie, Pennsylvania. Her

deafness was mentioned in a newspaper story today.

She was a former Miss Pennsylvania but did not

win the Miss USA pageant.

