2017/09/13

— a deaf T-Shirt at the hearing Olympics

— Film Festivals discriminate against the deaf

Many cities host Film Festivals every year. Many,

but not all, discriminate against the deaf – for

one reason – no captions! This is what one

deaf Film fan complained.

— a new word to describe deafness

A newspaper headline today said:

Woman suffers from extreme hearing loss

Extreme hearing loss? Same thing as

profound deafness? Seems newspaper

reporters never run out of different

words to describe deafness!

