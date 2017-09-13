2017/09/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 13, 2017
— a deaf T-Shirt at the hearing Olympics
— Film Festivals discriminate against the deaf
Many cities host Film Festivals every year. Many,
but not all, discriminate against the deaf – for
one reason – no captions! This is what one
deaf Film fan complained.
— a new word to describe deafness
A newspaper headline today said:
Woman suffers from extreme hearing loss
Extreme hearing loss? Same thing as
profound deafness? Seems newspaper
reporters never run out of different
words to describe deafness!
