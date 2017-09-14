2017/09/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 14, 2017

— baby born in amazing way for deaf parents

Caroline Wilson, a deaf woman, was expecting

a baby. She suddenly went into labor, and

her deaf husband Jamie, tried to rush her

to the hospital. It was too late; they

had to pull over to a gas station to

contact the wife’s sister via Facetime.

The sister was able to explain how to

deliver the baby with the husband’s

assistance. The mother and the child

are now doing fine. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/facetime-baby-delivery/

— reason deaf hate Video Remote Interpreting

Deaf people hate Video Remote Interpreting

(VRI) but hospitals love it. Why do deaf people

hate VRI? As explained by a deaf patient,

if he does not understand medical terminology

as explained by the doctor, explaining again

via VRI only continues the misunderstanding.

Face to face interpreting would clarify it

much quicker whereas VRI may not!

— most popular astrologist in Myanmar

Myanmar, a nation in Southeast Asia,

had an astrologist who was popular.

It was Daw Swe Swe Win, a deaf woman.

She was so popular that the nation’s most

important people came to her for advice

and counseling. She passed away just

recently.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Deaf pageant act without music

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

9/10/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/