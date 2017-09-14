2017/09/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 14, 2017
— baby born in amazing way for deaf parents
Caroline Wilson, a deaf woman, was expecting
a baby. She suddenly went into labor, and
her deaf husband Jamie, tried to rush her
to the hospital. It was too late; they
had to pull over to a gas station to
contact the wife’s sister via Facetime.
The sister was able to explain how to
deliver the baby with the husband’s
assistance. The mother and the child
are now doing fine. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/facetime-baby-delivery/
— reason deaf hate Video Remote Interpreting
Deaf people hate Video Remote Interpreting
(VRI) but hospitals love it. Why do deaf people
hate VRI? As explained by a deaf patient,
if he does not understand medical terminology
as explained by the doctor, explaining again
via VRI only continues the misunderstanding.
Face to face interpreting would clarify it
much quicker whereas VRI may not!
— most popular astrologist in Myanmar
Myanmar, a nation in Southeast Asia,
had an astrologist who was popular.
It was Daw Swe Swe Win, a deaf woman.
She was so popular that the nation’s most
important people came to her for advice
and counseling. She passed away just
recently.
