2017/09/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 15, 2017

— insurance company starts video relay service

An insurance company has started a video relay service

for the deaf. Sorry, it is not Geico. It is Sompo

Insurance Inc – in Japan! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/insurance-video-relay-service-needed/

— rare politician that actually helps the deaf

Kevin Dumas, not deaf, is campaigning to become the

mayor of Attleboro, MA. In a newspaper letter to

the editor, a deaf writer praised Dumas, saying he

introduced himself to him. After that:

— Dumas ordered city public works to plow the snow

off the deaf person’s home driveway

— the deaf person was injured in a fall in front

of his house; Dumas immediately sent an ambulance

— a flood came in front of the deaf person’s house;

Dumas sent public works people to install a sewer

drain in front of the house

Many mayors give false promises to the deaf; Dumas

didn’t!

— free captioned-movies online service is convicted

The Undertexter, an online service which offers

free movie captions for viewing, has been

convicted of copyright violations. Hollywood filed

a legal lawsuit in 2013 against Undertexter.

Four years later, a court in Sweden ruled

Undertexter guilty. The Undertexter CEO thought

he wasn’t doing any crime, but the Swedish

court disagreed. Undertexter is now out of

business.

