2017/09/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 15, 2017
— insurance company starts video relay service
An insurance company has started a video relay service
for the deaf. Sorry, it is not Geico. It is Sompo
Insurance Inc – in Japan! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/insurance-video-relay-service-needed/
— rare politician that actually helps the deaf
Kevin Dumas, not deaf, is campaigning to become the
mayor of Attleboro, MA. In a newspaper letter to
the editor, a deaf writer praised Dumas, saying he
introduced himself to him. After that:
— Dumas ordered city public works to plow the snow
off the deaf person’s home driveway
— the deaf person was injured in a fall in front
of his house; Dumas immediately sent an ambulance
— a flood came in front of the deaf person’s house;
Dumas sent public works people to install a sewer
drain in front of the house
Many mayors give false promises to the deaf; Dumas
didn’t!
— free captioned-movies online service is convicted
The Undertexter, an online service which offers
free movie captions for viewing, has been
convicted of copyright violations. Hollywood filed
a legal lawsuit in 2013 against Undertexter.
Four years later, a court in Sweden ruled
Undertexter guilty. The Undertexter CEO thought
he wasn’t doing any crime, but the Swedish
court disagreed. Undertexter is now out of
business.
