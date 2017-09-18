2017/09/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 18, 2017

— deaf driver and blind passenger

A deaf Uber driver picked up a blind passenger.

At first communication was awkward, as the blind

passenger realized the driver was deaf. What

helped were these apps (VoiceOver iOS, Android

TalkBack and wireless braille display). At

the end of the ride, both men shook hands.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/uber-communications/

— learning how to look for lost deaf hikers

Many deaf people like to hike through the hills

and the mountains. Just like hearing hikers, a

few deaf hikers get lost, requiring a search

group. Law enforcement officers from 12

different agencies in Utah and Arizona

had a workshop to learn how to find lost

deaf hikers. Two deaf actors were hired to

play the role of lost deaf hikers!

— a deaf crook in Great Britain

A deaf man, a house builder in Great Britain,

is a crook. He took money for home improvement

jobs that he never completed. He said:

The courts can’t do anything to me because I’m

deaf. I’m too clever for them.

DeafDigest hopes he will be arrested and

brought to justice some day soon.

