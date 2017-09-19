2017/09/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 19, 2017

— a deaf woman on The Undateables TV program

The Undateables is a popular reality TV program

in Great Britain. Pretty much the same theme

as some of these “boy meets girl” TV programs

in USA. Anyway, Kaia, a young deaf woman with

great cooking skills, was introduced to a young

hearing man on a first date. He made it a point

to learn simple signs such as “Nice to meet you”

in an effort to win her heart. While his signing

was awkward and clumsy, Kaia was thrilled that

he tried to use signs to reach out to her.

Will this lead to second and third dates and

so on? We don’t know yet. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-british-woman-on-dating-reality-tv-program/

— Lyft is helping deaf drivers

Lyft is locked into a bitter competition with

Uber. And Lyft is coming up with ideas that

will be helping deaf drivers.

New ideas are:

— flashing lights on text phones and flashlight

— app that says “New Ride”

— auto text to tell hearing passengers that driver is deaf

— sign language tutorial “hello” and “thank you”

When will these come into deaf Lyft cars? Not right now

but soon.

— an useless interpreter

A deaf woman attends classes at one of these southwestern

universities. Her major is English and she is a senior.

She never uses interpreters for one reason – she does

not know how to sign. She said she is trying to learn

how to sign – but there is no one on the campus for

her to learn and to practice with. It was written up

for a story in the campus newspaper. Is she happy

or unhappy at the university? This issue was not

brought up in the story.

