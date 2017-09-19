2017/09/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 19, 2017
— a deaf woman on The Undateables TV program
The Undateables is a popular reality TV program
in Great Britain. Pretty much the same theme
as some of these “boy meets girl” TV programs
in USA. Anyway, Kaia, a young deaf woman with
great cooking skills, was introduced to a young
hearing man on a first date. He made it a point
to learn simple signs such as “Nice to meet you”
in an effort to win her heart. While his signing
was awkward and clumsy, Kaia was thrilled that
he tried to use signs to reach out to her.
Will this lead to second and third dates and
so on? We don’t know yet. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-british-woman-on-dating-reality-tv-program/
— Lyft is helping deaf drivers
Lyft is locked into a bitter competition with
Uber. And Lyft is coming up with ideas that
will be helping deaf drivers.
New ideas are:
— flashing lights on text phones and flashlight
— app that says “New Ride”
— auto text to tell hearing passengers that driver is deaf
— sign language tutorial “hello” and “thank you”
When will these come into deaf Lyft cars? Not right now
but soon.
— an useless interpreter
A deaf woman attends classes at one of these southwestern
universities. Her major is English and she is a senior.
She never uses interpreters for one reason – she does
not know how to sign. She said she is trying to learn
how to sign – but there is no one on the campus for
her to learn and to practice with. It was written up
for a story in the campus newspaper. Is she happy
or unhappy at the university? This issue was not
brought up in the story.
