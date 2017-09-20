2017/09/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 20, 2017

— hopefully a deaf blacksmith in “Forged in Fire”

“Forged in Fire” is a reality TV program about

nation’s best blacksmiths that compete against

each other for the best built knife. All serious

blacksmiths watch the program, hoping someday

to be able to compete as well as to possibly

learn new blacksmithing tricks! We have

a deaf blacksmith – Norman “Buddy” Thomas

of Quapaw, Oklahoma. He is a part-time

blacksmith, working evenings at his home.

He has been honing his skills for twenty

years and some of his knives sell for

nearly $500. DeafDigest hopes he will

appear on the reality TV program and

bring home a cash prize! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-blacksmith-working-on-new-knife/

— never again staying home during a Florida hurricane

Two deaf women decided to stay home and to withstand the

impact of Hurricane Irma. Never again they said. While

their house was not damaged, staying at home was scary.

They were not able to hear anything, not even getting

emergency news in ASL. They said they will go to a

hotel next time. Why did they stay home? They didn’t

want to abandon their two dogs and one cat.

— a courtroom trick

some hard of hearing people, involved in a courtroom

case, would quietly take off their hearing aids –

and then complain that they are too deaf to understand

the proceedings! Many judges are aware of this trick.

