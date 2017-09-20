2017/09/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 20, 2017
— hopefully a deaf blacksmith in “Forged in Fire”
“Forged in Fire” is a reality TV program about
nation’s best blacksmiths that compete against
each other for the best built knife. All serious
blacksmiths watch the program, hoping someday
to be able to compete as well as to possibly
learn new blacksmithing tricks! We have
a deaf blacksmith – Norman “Buddy” Thomas
of Quapaw, Oklahoma. He is a part-time
blacksmith, working evenings at his home.
He has been honing his skills for twenty
years and some of his knives sell for
nearly $500. DeafDigest hopes he will
appear on the reality TV program and
bring home a cash prize! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-blacksmith-working-on-new-knife/
— never again staying home during a Florida hurricane
Two deaf women decided to stay home and to withstand the
impact of Hurricane Irma. Never again they said. While
their house was not damaged, staying at home was scary.
They were not able to hear anything, not even getting
emergency news in ASL. They said they will go to a
hotel next time. Why did they stay home? They didn’t
want to abandon their two dogs and one cat.
— a courtroom trick
some hard of hearing people, involved in a courtroom
case, would quietly take off their hearing aids –
and then complain that they are too deaf to understand
the proceedings! Many judges are aware of this trick.
