2017/09/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 21, 2017

— a fireman that always thinks about helping the deaf

Erik Bailey is a hearing fireman with the Walpole, MA

Fire Department. Few months ago he chaired the

first “Emergency Preparedness for the Deaf” seminar.

And every day, he discusses with his fire department

on how to help the deaf in more ways. He has an

important reason – his wife is deaf and has Usher

syndrome. He is even taking interpreting classes

at a local college. Wish we had more police,

firemen and emergency personnel that always think

of the deaf. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/fireman-always-thinking-about-deaf/

— full length featured deaf film

A new full length featured deaf film is coming

out – Hedy & Heidi – the lost sister. It

is produced by Thomas Otto-Bruc, who is deaf.

Deaf actress Heidi Branch plays two roles

in the movie – as deaf twins Hedy and Heidi.

We have deaf producers that produce short

length deaf films, but to produce a full

length featured film is quite an

accomplishment. DeafDigest strongly

suspects the film will remind movie

viewers of “Switched at Birth” which

was not a movie but a TV sitcom that

ran for several years.

— very angry deaf model

A popular chain of health clubs in South Africa is

Virgin Active. This chain places ads in the

national media – and one of the models is

Simone Botha Welgemoed. She is deaf. And she

is very angry – because in a photo shoot

her cochlear implant was photoshopped out

of these modeling pictures! South Africa

ashamed of their top deaf model? Apparently

so!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— rights and issues important to deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

9/17/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/