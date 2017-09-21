2017/09/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 21, 2017
— a fireman that always thinks about helping the deaf
Erik Bailey is a hearing fireman with the Walpole, MA
Fire Department. Few months ago he chaired the
first “Emergency Preparedness for the Deaf” seminar.
And every day, he discusses with his fire department
on how to help the deaf in more ways. He has an
important reason – his wife is deaf and has Usher
syndrome. He is even taking interpreting classes
at a local college. Wish we had more police,
firemen and emergency personnel that always think
of the deaf. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/fireman-always-thinking-about-deaf/
— full length featured deaf film
A new full length featured deaf film is coming
out – Hedy & Heidi – the lost sister. It
is produced by Thomas Otto-Bruc, who is deaf.
Deaf actress Heidi Branch plays two roles
in the movie – as deaf twins Hedy and Heidi.
We have deaf producers that produce short
length deaf films, but to produce a full
length featured film is quite an
accomplishment. DeafDigest strongly
suspects the film will remind movie
viewers of “Switched at Birth” which
was not a movie but a TV sitcom that
ran for several years.
— very angry deaf model
A popular chain of health clubs in South Africa is
Virgin Active. This chain places ads in the
national media – and one of the models is
Simone Botha Welgemoed. She is deaf. And she
is very angry – because in a photo shoot
her cochlear implant was photoshopped out
of these modeling pictures! South Africa
ashamed of their top deaf model? Apparently
so!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— rights and issues important to deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
9/17/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/