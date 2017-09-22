2017/09/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 22, 2017
— bad news for deaf Uber drivers in one big city
Do we have deaf Uber drivers in London? If so,
then it is bad news. London has turned down Uber’s
license renewal. London said Uber is not the right
company to do business in the city because of
not providing safety to passengers. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/bad-deaf-uber-news/
— the deaf of Florida
there was a discussion on a web site today. It
asked:
For Floridians with disabilities, a right to be rescued?
It said that when there are public announcement
warnings and sirens, the deaf do not know it.
Plus one joke interpreter two weeks ago.
This worries DeafDigest because there are several
large Deaf Communities in the state – South
Florida, St Augustine area, greater Tampa Bay
area and the Villages as well as several other
deaf communities. And even of the deaf of
the Key West. They deserve equal warning messages
that are given to their hearing neighbors.
— why is this happening in Oklahoma City?
A deaf man, who was mentally challenged, liked
to carry his steel pipe around while walking.
One cop didn’t like it and ordered him to
drop it. When the deaf man did not respond,
his neighbors screamed – he is deaf. Yet,
it did not stop the cop from shooting him.
It could happen to any of us – for innocent
reasons. A gesture. Not moving the car forward.
Moving towards the shirt pocket to get notepad
and pen. Moving towards the back pocket to get
the wallet. And so on. We have so many, so
many police workshops on how to deal with the
deaf. Yet, another deaf man is shot. Are
these workshops a joke?
