2017/09/22

— bad news for deaf Uber drivers in one big city

Do we have deaf Uber drivers in London? If so,

then it is bad news. London has turned down Uber’s

license renewal. London said Uber is not the right

company to do business in the city because of

not providing safety to passengers. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/bad-deaf-uber-news/

— the deaf of Florida

there was a discussion on a web site today. It

asked:

For Floridians with disabilities, a right to be rescued?

It said that when there are public announcement

warnings and sirens, the deaf do not know it.

Plus one joke interpreter two weeks ago.

This worries DeafDigest because there are several

large Deaf Communities in the state – South

Florida, St Augustine area, greater Tampa Bay

area and the Villages as well as several other

deaf communities. And even of the deaf of

the Key West. They deserve equal warning messages

that are given to their hearing neighbors.

— why is this happening in Oklahoma City?

A deaf man, who was mentally challenged, liked

to carry his steel pipe around while walking.

One cop didn’t like it and ordered him to

drop it. When the deaf man did not respond,

his neighbors screamed – he is deaf. Yet,

it did not stop the cop from shooting him.

It could happen to any of us – for innocent

reasons. A gesture. Not moving the car forward.

Moving towards the shirt pocket to get notepad

and pen. Moving towards the back pocket to get

the wallet. And so on. We have so many, so

many police workshops on how to deal with the

deaf. Yet, another deaf man is shot. Are

these workshops a joke?

