2017/09/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 25, 2017

— an ugly deaf-police incident in Olathe

Olathe is where Kansas School for the Deaf is

located, and people pretty much know about

the deaf. Maybe except the police! A former

resident of Olathe said his car stalled,

making the police officer angry. The driver’s

passenger was not deaf and the police officer

came over, and asked for interpreting. The

deaf driver told the officer that he had

to find an interpreter on his own. This

only got the officer angrier, pulling out

his gun. Tempers cooled. But the next day

a complaint was filed with the Chief

of Police and the Olathe Chief of Police

and the Police Committee for Citizens with

Disabilities. Yes, the complaint was

ignored without an apology. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/police-officer-is-angry/

— a deaf Member of Parliament lost her seat

Deaf MP Mojo Mathers, who served in the New Zealand

parliament for six years, has lost her seat. Her

Green Party won only seven seats in the recent

election. Mojo was ninth on the party’s list,

meaning first seven could only get parliament

seats. She is in the prcess of cleaning out

her office and looking at employment options.

As the MP she constantly fought for deaf

rights in New Zealand, and for that reason,

fellow MP’s didn’t like her!

— another city requires TV captions (but a loophole)

Rochester City Council (NY) passed a new rule requiring

businesses with TV sets to turn on the captions.

This is great – but there is a loophole! Businesses

can take down TV sets to avoid captions, and avoid

making hearing patrons angry! Just hope it never

happens. Deaf community in Rochester is that big.

