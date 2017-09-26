2017/09/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 26, 2017

— explaining pizza, monster and bear to the deaf audience

We already know about the story of a lifeguard, whose brother

is deaf, and wanted to help the deaf during the hurricane

in Florida. Not only he was not RID-certified, he really

didn’t now any sign language and just said “pizza, monster

and bear” while the speaker gave instructions on how to

evacuate. Why didn’t the Manatee County officials

ask for the lifeguard’s interpreting credentials

in the first place? See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/bad-interpreting-situation/

— 4 hours of training

A police academy spokesperson said that all police

recruits go through four hours of training on

how to deal with the deaf. And that during annual

workshops, all police officers are retrained.

Four hours! Enough or not enough? Do keep in mind

well trained police officers who may have never

encountered a deaf person in years may forget

what to do – even when he is being annually

retrained.

— a supermarket success story

Shoprite is a big supermarket chain in South Africa.

And there is a deaf success story. Philemon Lempe,

just 27 years old, is the general manager of a

Shoprite store in Lenasia, a city within the

metro Johannesburg metro area. What does he

do? Busy, busy and busy – all day – assigning

staff to different jobs in the store, picking

up trash off the floor, putting back cans that

customers picked up but left off elsewhere,

making sure all food items are stocked up

without running out and having to re-order,

throwing out food with expired dates,

making angry customers happy. Plus many

more. He always has his notepad and pen

with him when customers come to him.

His goal is to move up higher on the

corporate ladder.

