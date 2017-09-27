2017/09/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 27, 2017

— Burger King refuses to serve deaf at drive-in window

A Burger King outlet in Columbus, Ohio refused to serve

a deaf driver at the drive-in window. The server who

would not serve is no longer employed. The deaf driver

filed a formal complaint; Burger King gave him an

apology and a free meal. See the picture of the

refusal at:

http://deafdigest.com/burger-king-refusing-a-deaf-driver/

— a stranded deaf-blind student

Jasmine Fillmore, is a deaf-blind student at

University of Kansas. She is a member of the

Student Senate Rights Committee, and a

meeting was scheduled. The interpreter never

showed up! Volunter committee members had

to text her the meeting proceedings. The

university has not commented on why the

interpreter never showed up.

— ADA compliance not a priority with many police leaders

Alex Vitale, not deaf, is a a sociology professor

at Brooklyn College (NY). He said many police leaders

do not give a priority with ADA compliance. Something

to do with lack of understanding of deaf culture.

Doesn’t matter how many ADA workshops and ADA

seminars at police academies and with in-house

training sessions, ADA is still not a high priority.

Very sad and very concerning.

