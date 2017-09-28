2017/09/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 28, 2017

– weird state law on interpreters

Iowa does not require licenses for spoken interpreting

in different languages for hearing immigrants (Spanish,

Arabic, Russian, Chinese, etc). Yet for ASL

interpreting it requires a license. And to apply

for a license ASL interpeters must pay $120.00.

There is a small loophole – ASL interpreters can

work for four years – with minimal supervision –

without having to apply for a license. But when

four years is up, it is a different story!

Making things worse is that the Iowa legislative

body have been avoiding this issue. A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/legal-or-illegal-interpreters/

— Walmart manager suspends deaf-blind employee

Walmart is in hot water with the U.S. Equal Employment

Opportunity Commission. The Walmart store in Beloit,

Wisconsin suspended a deaf-blind employee, who was

employed for 16 years (with no problems). The

new Walmart manager didn’t like him, and suspended

him, saying he lacked paperwork that certified

him as deaf-blind. It was never a problem with the

previous managers! The Walmart corporate management

said the company does not allow discrimination and

is hoping to reach an agreement with EEOC and

with the deaf-blind employee.

— 342 year old deaf woman

A deaf woman at the age of 342? Well, people

tha love science fiction would know about the

“Electric Dreams” TV episdoes in Great

Britain. The latest episode involves

Irma, the 342-year old deaf woman that

is slowly approaching the last days of

her life!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— endless arguing over three key ADA words

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

9/24/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/