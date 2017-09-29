2017/09/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – September 29, 2017

— a reason for a prison lawsuit

The Nebraska prison system has been slapped with a

lawsuit, alleging lack of accommodations for

deaf inmates. The problem is not that wardens

wish to refuse accommodations, but that the

state prisons are so overcrowded, making

fair and just accommodations impossible!

— deaf-blind owner of a cross-fit gym

Brandon Tucker is deaf-blind. He is the owner of

his cross-fit gym – CrossFit Feliciana, located

in Saint Francisville, Louisiana. There was a

newspaper story about him – he probably

functions as a hearing person, despite his

profound deafness.

— a fishy excuse

DeafDigest mentioned that a deaf man was refused

service at a Burger King drive-in in Columbus,

Ohio. The server who refused him service (and

lost his job for that reason) said:

We didn’t know you were deaf

It is fishy because the deaf driver handed him

his burger order on a piece of paper and it

was refused. Would a hearing driver write

down his order on a piece of paper at a

drive-in window?

