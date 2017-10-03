2017/10/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 3, 2017

— a three million dollar Deaf Mistake

A deaf relay provider made a $3 million dollar

mistake. It did not renew its domain name

and for three days last year, it was out of

service. The FCC did not like it and fined the

company $3 million dollars. To err is human –

as it happened to Dallas Cowboys, Microsoft,

Hotmail, Foursquare and Heinz. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/oops-three-million-dollars/

— deaf in movies; yes, but deaf in TV, no

A disability advocacy group accused Hollywood

of half-discrimination; casting deaf performers

in movies, but not casting them on TV! Movies

any different from TV? Acting is acting is

acting.

— a North Korean mystery

North Korea is not a good nation to live;

people are starving; the government

shoots rockets and threatens War. Yet

they are good to the deaf! There is

World Federation of the Deaf office

in Pyongyang, which is headed by

a deaf German man. And also North

Korea worked with the United Nations

to give rights and needs to the deaf.

A big mystery, North Korea certainly is.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Deaf Licking party

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/01/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/