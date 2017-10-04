2017/10/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 4, 2017
— a perfect customer service job for the deaf
If a deaf person wishes for a career in customer
service, there is a perfect job. Look at:
http://deafdigest.com/perfect-job-for-deaf/
— overcoming a Deaf Pity Vote
Hollywood is full of jealous and spiteful people.
When Marlee Matlin won the Oscar for her performance
with the “Children of a Lesser God” these people
said she won because of Deaf Pity votes. Well,
fast forward into 2017, and so far she has
103 various credits (film, TV, public
appearances, etc). Most performers don’t even have
that many credits.
— “deaf” or “without hearing”
In USA, deaf people are often called deaf
or Deaf 0r hard of hearing or hearing impaired.
It is different in Indonesia. Deaf people
are called either deaf or without hearing.
Most deaf people want to be just called
deaf!
