2017/10/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 4, 2017

— a perfect customer service job for the deaf

If a deaf person wishes for a career in customer

service, there is a perfect job. Look at:

— overcoming a Deaf Pity Vote

Hollywood is full of jealous and spiteful people.

When Marlee Matlin won the Oscar for her performance

with the “Children of a Lesser God” these people

said she won because of Deaf Pity votes. Well,

fast forward into 2017, and so far she has

103 various credits (film, TV, public

appearances, etc). Most performers don’t even have

that many credits.

— “deaf” or “without hearing”

In USA, deaf people are often called deaf

or Deaf 0r hard of hearing or hearing impaired.

It is different in Indonesia. Deaf people

are called either deaf or without hearing.

Most deaf people want to be just called

deaf!

