2017/10/05

— ACLU comment about sign language in Chicago

ACLU said that Chicago cops feel the deaf are angry

and want to attack them, thinking their sign language

shows angry and hostility! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/cops-fooled-by-sign-language/

— FCC continues to send out reminders

Do broadcasters forget the importance of emergency

warning messages? Well, FCC has just issued a

reminder for them to never to forget – with

reference to these recent hurricanes and the

Las Vegas tragedy. FCC said such emergency

information should not be that difficult to

reach the deaf community!

— teaching a deaf student pilot without interpreter

A flight instructor never had a deaf student pilot

during his 40 years of teaching. Suddenly

a deaf student pilot showed up. To communicate

with each other, the instructor used whiteboard

with markers and with simple hand gesture

system. It worked as the student passed all

the necessary exams. An interpreter in

the small and cramped airplane would not

be practical!

