2017/10/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 5, 2017
— ACLU comment about sign language in Chicago
ACLU said that Chicago cops feel the deaf are angry
and want to attack them, thinking their sign language
shows angry and hostility! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/cops-fooled-by-sign-language/
— FCC continues to send out reminders
Do broadcasters forget the importance of emergency
warning messages? Well, FCC has just issued a
reminder for them to never to forget – with
reference to these recent hurricanes and the
Las Vegas tragedy. FCC said such emergency
information should not be that difficult to
reach the deaf community!
— teaching a deaf student pilot without interpreter
A flight instructor never had a deaf student pilot
during his 40 years of teaching. Suddenly
a deaf student pilot showed up. To communicate
with each other, the instructor used whiteboard
with markers and with simple hand gesture
system. It worked as the student passed all
the necessary exams. An interpreter in
the small and cramped airplane would not
be practical!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf person fighting discrimination as account executive
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
10/01/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/
— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/