2017/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2017

— aware of or not aware of ADA

What is the percentage of Americans that are aware

of ADA? In Japan, according to a recent survey

nearly 80 percent of people are not aware of the

national anti-discrimination law. What about

Americans knowing nothing about ADA? A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/knowing-nothing-about ada/

— one week or few hours

Many deaf people wear hearing aids. Years ago,

it used to take a hearing aid manufacturer

a week to build a hearing aid. But nowadays

with 3D technology, just few hours. 3D

quality as good as factory quality? Good

question!

— newspaper says 911-text is video relay service

Some newspaper writers do not know the difference between

911 for deaf and a video relay service. The guilty

newspaper is in Utah.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— heavy machinery operator

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/01/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/