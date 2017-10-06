2017/10/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 6, 2017
— aware of or not aware of ADA
What is the percentage of Americans that are aware
of ADA? In Japan, according to a recent survey
nearly 80 percent of people are not aware of the
national anti-discrimination law. What about
Americans knowing nothing about ADA? A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/knowing-nothing-about ada/
— one week or few hours
Many deaf people wear hearing aids. Years ago,
it used to take a hearing aid manufacturer
a week to build a hearing aid. But nowadays
with 3D technology, just few hours. 3D
quality as good as factory quality? Good
question!
— newspaper says 911-text is video relay service
Some newspaper writers do not know the difference between
911 for deaf and a video relay service. The guilty
newspaper is in Utah.
