2017/10/09

— interpreter’s biggest shock

A hearing boss and a deaf employee both do not

get along with each other. In fact, they hate

each other. An interpreter was hired to interpret

the annual employee’s performance review. The

review normally lasts between 30 and 60 minutes,

but after a few minutes, the deaf employee walked

out of the room. The interpreter was ready to

leave the room and go to another interpreting

assignment – but the employer told her to stay.

What did the employer do? See the picture

at:

— deafness as a shame

For many hearing people, especially in Asia

and Africa, deafness is a shame among family

members. This may be the reason why Geeta’s

family would not claim her after as a child,

years ago, she accidentally walked across

the India-Pakistan border and was kept

in Pakistan. When she returned to India,

years later, no one would claim her!

— a comment by a hearing actress

Julianne Moore, not deaf, is playing a

fake-deaf role in the movie –

“Wonderstruck” and she made a comment.

She said that she wanted to make the

deaf community feel that she made something

real with her movie role. What she should

have done was to decline the role and

to strongly recommend that a deaf

actress play the role. Truth is that

hearing stars won’t give up their

roles.

