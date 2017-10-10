2017/10/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 10, 2017

— a common fingerspelling complaint

Most people that fingerspell make sure that they correctly spell

all the letters of a word. Unfortunately there are some people

(both deaf and hearing) that would sloppily fingerspell –

some would just spell out the first letter of a word and then

the last letter – forcing us to fill in the blanks. An

example would be – “delicious” being spelled as D and then S,

forcing us to guess what word was he trying to spell!

For advice on those that don’t fully fingerspell, go to:

http://deafdigest.com/sloppy-fingerspelling-advice/

— big honor or no big deal

Deaf British motivational speaker Charning Peters was pictured

while driving a $660,000 Lamborghini automobile in London.

He said he is the first deaf person to drive this such

an expensive car. Big honor or no big deal? You decide!

— a former deaf superintendent in a new job

What has become of Ernest Garrett III, the first

deaf superintendent of Missouri School for the

Deaf? He stepped down after serving for three

years. He will begin work on October 16th as the

executive director of DEAF Inc., a St Louis

deaf non profit agency. His goal right now is

to complete the dissertation for his doctorate.

