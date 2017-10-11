2017/10/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 11, 2017

— Apple patents a Deaf Device

Apple won a patent for a Deaf Device yesterday.

It is for Apple Watch band. If there is a

noise or a sound (ie siren or a door knock,

then the band will squeeze your wrist.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/apple-deaf-device/

— the CFO of world’s most powerful magazine

A while ago DeafDigest mentioned that Toby

Burton, a deaf man, is the Chief Financial

Officer with The Economist. This magazine

is widely read by professionals in the

financial and business sectors. He said,

in a recent interview, that as long as

he has interpreters with him, he is

able to communicate with anyone. He

also added that getting face to face

interpreters can be a problem because

of changing schedules and last minute

meetings. If that happens, he relies

on video relay interpreters.

— eyes of a deaf construction engineer

A construction engineer is deaf. He said his eyes

help him notice building and engineering

defects that other engineers and other

construction supervisors overlook!

