2017/10/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 12, 2017

— Halloween is coming up

Halloween is coming up. Hush, a Netflix movie

produced last year, was mentioned by a film

critic as one of the best “overlooked” horror

movies in history. Overlooked because it was

not shown on big screen nor mentioned for any

of the Academy awards. Anyway the lead deaf

character in that movie was played by a

hearing actress. Why? The director said

he looked everywhere for a deaf actress

and couldn’t find any. Hint – Marlee Matlin,

Shoshonnah Stern and others!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/best-deaf-horror-movie/

— using magnet to fish junk out of rivers

A father and son team makes a living fishing junk out

of rivers (and lakes) with magnets. One day they

pulled out a hearing aid. This is a mystery; did

the hearing aid slip out from a deaf person’s ear

into the waters? Or was the deaf person angry

and threw away his hearing aid? These devices

are pretty much expensive.

— online petitions about deaf issues

From time to time, when there is a hot deaf issue

that gets a group of people angry, they post up

an online petition asking for signatures. A

critic said it is useless for one reason –

proof of residency! There often is no way

of knowing if these deaf names are local

or out of town.

