2017/10/13

— Coda asks who pays
Doris Roberts, a Coda, owns a company that hires deaf and
disabled inviduals. She made a comment:
I am very familiar with ADA. I’m also familiar with people
saying we’re adopting this and we do all this work but
there’s no funding that goes with it
— red, green & blue lights
Teams of researchers at Hyundai have been working on
ideas to help deaf drivers. One such suggestion
are these three colors – red, green and blue lights.
Red is to warn of fire trucks, green to warn of
ambulances and blue for police cars and honking
drivers. These colors would be inside the dashboard.
Why not just one light instead of three different
lights? Some drivers may have hard time memorizing
which color stands for which situation!
— instructor, camera, interpreter, iPad
Fernando Ramirez-Savon, a deaf resident of
New Mexico, always wanted to be a truck driver.
For years he was frustrated until the Department
of Transportation finally allowed the deaf to
become truck drivers. He went to a truck
driving school. The school instructors
and the interpreters came up with a
communication system. The instructor would
sit in the passenger’s seat. A camera
would face the interpreter sitting in
the back seat. The iPad would be mounted
on top of dashboard. Everyone was happy
with it. And this deaf student already
has a truck driving job lined up.
