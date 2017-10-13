2017/10/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 13, 2017

— Coda asks who pays

Doris Roberts, a Coda, owns a company that hires deaf and

disabled inviduals. She made a comment:

I am very familiar with ADA. I’m also familiar with people

saying we’re adopting this and we do all this work but

there’s no funding that goes with it

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/who-pays/

— red, green & blue lights

Teams of researchers at Hyundai have been working on

ideas to help deaf drivers. One such suggestion

are these three colors – red, green and blue lights.

Red is to warn of fire trucks, green to warn of

ambulances and blue for police cars and honking

drivers. These colors would be inside the dashboard.

Why not just one light instead of three different

lights? Some drivers may have hard time memorizing

which color stands for which situation!

— instructor, camera, interpreter, iPad

Fernando Ramirez-Savon, a deaf resident of

New Mexico, always wanted to be a truck driver.

For years he was frustrated until the Department

of Transportation finally allowed the deaf to

become truck drivers. He went to a truck

driving school. The school instructors

and the interpreters came up with a

communication system. The instructor would

sit in the passenger’s seat. A camera

would face the interpreter sitting in

the back seat. The iPad would be mounted

on top of dashboard. Everyone was happy

with it. And this deaf student already

has a truck driving job lined up.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— world’s most famous deaf musician

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/08/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/