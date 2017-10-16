2017/10/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 16, 2017

— video relay service or bank branch office rep

You are deaf and your efforts to reach the bank

headquarters via video relay service have been

hung up on. They may think you are an overseas

scammer. A solution would be to visit the

branch office of your bank and sit down

with their customer service representative.

In many cases it works much better than

continuing efforts to use the video relay

service! An important thing is to be

fully prepared – your ID, your iPhone,

your computer printouts, your banking

documents, your passwords,etc, etc.

— unsure of the “wow” newspaper story

A newspaper ran this headline –

Deaf man works for mobile delivery service,

defies the odds

Defying the odds! Not sure why? We

have many deaf pizza delivery drivers.

Delivering pizzas is the same as

delivering take-out food. Hearing patrons

are always hungry and they’re happy when

deaf delivery people arrive on time!

And tips can always be great.

— a deaf hero honored by a police department

A while ago DeafDigest mentioned deaf British

hero – Ian Lawrence. He is a professional

photographer who happened to be at the

right place at the right time, and took

pictures of the motorcycle gang that

stole people’s iPhones while they were

on the sidewalks in London. His pictures

were posted in media. Tips poured in and

it resulted in arrests of three teenaged

thiefs. They were just sentenced to

more than 18 years in prison. They stole

over 100 iPhones in a two week spree.

Anyway he was publicly praised by the

police department in a recent ceremony.

