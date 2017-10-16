2017/10/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 16, 2017
— video relay service or bank branch office rep
You are deaf and your efforts to reach the bank
headquarters via video relay service have been
hung up on. They may think you are an overseas
scammer. A solution would be to visit the
branch office of your bank and sit down
with their customer service representative.
In many cases it works much better than
continuing efforts to use the video relay
service! An important thing is to be
fully prepared – your ID, your iPhone,
your computer printouts, your banking
documents, your passwords,etc, etc.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/branch-office/
— unsure of the “wow” newspaper story
A newspaper ran this headline –
Deaf man works for mobile delivery service,
defies the odds
Defying the odds! Not sure why? We
have many deaf pizza delivery drivers.
Delivering pizzas is the same as
delivering take-out food. Hearing patrons
are always hungry and they’re happy when
deaf delivery people arrive on time!
And tips can always be great.
— a deaf hero honored by a police department
A while ago DeafDigest mentioned deaf British
hero – Ian Lawrence. He is a professional
photographer who happened to be at the
right place at the right time, and took
pictures of the motorcycle gang that
stole people’s iPhones while they were
on the sidewalks in London. His pictures
were posted in media. Tips poured in and
it resulted in arrests of three teenaged
thiefs. They were just sentenced to
more than 18 years in prison. They stole
over 100 iPhones in a two week spree.
Anyway he was publicly praised by the
police department in a recent ceremony.
