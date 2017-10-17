2017/10/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 17, 2017

— deaf congressional candidate fundraising

Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is running for Congress,

as a Democrat from Olathe, Kansas. He is opposing

five other hearing Democratic candidates for the

right to face the Republican congressional incumbent.

Fundraising? One Democrat candidate raised $374,000.

Two other Democrat candidates said they already

raised six digits but won’t say exactly how much.

The Republican candidate said he raised $1,400.000.

What about Haulmark and the two other Democratic

candidates. The newspaper story did not mention

the amounts they have raised, if they did.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/campaign-fund-raising/

— another deaf community ignored

Deaf people have been complaining that when hurricanes

and other disasters strike their areas, emergency

warning services ignore them (bad interpreting,

no captions, etc). Well, there is another one –

Storm Ophelia is hitting Ireland. And the

Irish emergency services have not provided

interpreters for the deaf.

— the deaf and the airport in need of repairs

There was a story about the Kansas City International

Airport seriously in need of repairs. A deaf advocate

said the airport is lacking closed captions, flashing

lights arrival/depature screens for flight updates.

He also said many deaf people use the airport

for their transportation needs.

