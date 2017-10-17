2017/10/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 17, 2017
— deaf congressional candidate fundraising
Chris Haulmark, who is deaf, is running for Congress,
as a Democrat from Olathe, Kansas. He is opposing
five other hearing Democratic candidates for the
right to face the Republican congressional incumbent.
Fundraising? One Democrat candidate raised $374,000.
Two other Democrat candidates said they already
raised six digits but won’t say exactly how much.
The Republican candidate said he raised $1,400.000.
What about Haulmark and the two other Democratic
candidates. The newspaper story did not mention
the amounts they have raised, if they did.
— another deaf community ignored
Deaf people have been complaining that when hurricanes
and other disasters strike their areas, emergency
warning services ignore them (bad interpreting,
no captions, etc). Well, there is another one –
Storm Ophelia is hitting Ireland. And the
Irish emergency services have not provided
interpreters for the deaf.
— the deaf and the airport in need of repairs
There was a story about the Kansas City International
Airport seriously in need of repairs. A deaf advocate
said the airport is lacking closed captions, flashing
lights arrival/depature screens for flight updates.
He also said many deaf people use the airport
for their transportation needs.
