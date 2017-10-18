2017/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2017

— hearing people don’t need ASL to communicate with deaf

Hearing people don’t have to use ASL to communicate

with the deaf? This is what a deaf services center

advocate said. There are ways – use gestures, use

body language, don’t show anger in face, use notepad

and pen, don’t force lipreading if it is impossible,

using interpreter, using video relay service, etc.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/communicating-without-asl/

— 80 lawsuits this past summer

The EEOC more than 80 lawsuits this summer only.

Half of these lawsuits were ADA violations.

A high EEOC priority with these ADA-related

lawsuits is lack of accommodations for the deaf.

— interesting comment by a deaf actor

Deaf actor Russell Harvard made an interesting

comment. He said:

says any play can be done in American Sign Language

While plays by National Theatre of the Deaf and

the Deaf West are shown in sign language, it

basically is not American Sign Language.

Many deaf patrons have been complaining for years

that theatrical sign languages are difficult

to follow!

