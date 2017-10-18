2017/10/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 18, 2017
— hearing people don’t need ASL to communicate with deaf
Hearing people don’t have to use ASL to communicate
with the deaf? This is what a deaf services center
advocate said. There are ways – use gestures, use
body language, don’t show anger in face, use notepad
and pen, don’t force lipreading if it is impossible,
using interpreter, using video relay service, etc.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/communicating-without-asl/
— 80 lawsuits this past summer
The EEOC more than 80 lawsuits this summer only.
Half of these lawsuits were ADA violations.
A high EEOC priority with these ADA-related
lawsuits is lack of accommodations for the deaf.
— interesting comment by a deaf actor
Deaf actor Russell Harvard made an interesting
comment. He said:
says any play can be done in American Sign Language
While plays by National Theatre of the Deaf and
the Deaf West are shown in sign language, it
basically is not American Sign Language.
Many deaf patrons have been complaining for years
that theatrical sign languages are difficult
to follow!
