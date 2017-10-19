2017/10/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 19, 2017

— A Regal Entertainment Group honor with irony

The Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award is given

annually to an individual that has so much to promote

the cause of good movies for the public to view.

An executive with the Regal Entertainment Group

just won this honor for his work to promote

movie captions. Only it was not open captions

at regular movie hours, only at non-peak hours.

During peak hours, deaf movie viewers had to pick

up these captioning devices. He wanted captions

as his son was deaf, but this type of captions

was not what the deaf community wanted. The irony

was that people felt deaf son wanted open captions!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/device-we-hate/

— most successful deaf success story

Patrick Robinson is the most successful deaf

success story. He currently is the executive

director with E. H. Gentry, an adult independent

living center, part of the Alabama School for

the Deaf complex. He grew up poor in an

impoverished part of Alabama. Attending a

public school, he was promoted each year –

but with a catch. He was not able to

read or write, but continued getting

promoted. His parents then sent him to

Alabama School for the Deaf. He caught

up in leaps and bounds, and enrolled

at Gallaudet and then earned masters

afterwards, He said his teachers expected

nothing of him at the public school. This

is the most successful deaf success

story!

— A Silent Voice, the cartoon

“A Silent Voice” is a cartoon that features

a young hearing man being punished for

bullying a deaf girl at school. He

harassed her, made fun of her deafness,

and threw her hearing aids into a pond.

Even when the deaf girl tried to be

friends with him, he continued to bully

her. As a result this hearing man lost

all of his friends – and has to repay the

deaf girl for the costs of the hearing

aids he destroyed. This cartoon is shown

in Japan.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— lipreading Queen Elizabeth

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/15/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/