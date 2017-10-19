2017/10/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 19, 2017
— A Regal Entertainment Group honor with irony
The Al Shapiro Distinguished Service Award is given
annually to an individual that has so much to promote
the cause of good movies for the public to view.
An executive with the Regal Entertainment Group
just won this honor for his work to promote
movie captions. Only it was not open captions
at regular movie hours, only at non-peak hours.
During peak hours, deaf movie viewers had to pick
up these captioning devices. He wanted captions
as his son was deaf, but this type of captions
was not what the deaf community wanted. The irony
was that people felt deaf son wanted open captions!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/device-we-hate/
— most successful deaf success story
Patrick Robinson is the most successful deaf
success story. He currently is the executive
director with E. H. Gentry, an adult independent
living center, part of the Alabama School for
the Deaf complex. He grew up poor in an
impoverished part of Alabama. Attending a
public school, he was promoted each year –
but with a catch. He was not able to
read or write, but continued getting
promoted. His parents then sent him to
Alabama School for the Deaf. He caught
up in leaps and bounds, and enrolled
at Gallaudet and then earned masters
afterwards, He said his teachers expected
nothing of him at the public school. This
is the most successful deaf success
story!
— A Silent Voice, the cartoon
“A Silent Voice” is a cartoon that features
a young hearing man being punished for
bullying a deaf girl at school. He
harassed her, made fun of her deafness,
and threw her hearing aids into a pond.
Even when the deaf girl tried to be
friends with him, he continued to bully
her. As a result this hearing man lost
all of his friends – and has to repay the
deaf girl for the costs of the hearing
aids he destroyed. This cartoon is shown
in Japan.
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— lipreading Queen Elizabeth
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
10/15/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/