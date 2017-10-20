2017/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2017

— Uber says their sign language is Uber Sign Language

Uber is heavily promoting few signs (hello, thank you,

fingerspelling the name) as Uber Sign Language (USL).

Realistically, the passengers would immediately forget

USL upon arriving at their destinations. And also,

if the deaf driver uses USL with the passenger while

driving, then it is dangerous – distracted driving.

And the driver would lose future fares if he stops the

car at the destination to continue USL with the

passenger, and wasting time! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/uber-sign-language/

— very bad case of sarcasm

A controversy is brewing at Camarillo HS in

California. It concerns requiring all graduates

to wear gowns of one color instead of a color

for boys and another color for girls. The

school wanted all graduates to feel equal

with each other. A faculty member made this

sarcastic comment:

That’s same as three percent of graduating

class that are deaf, and that the school board

does not want an interpreter because 97

percent of other graduates do not need

interpreter!

Sarcasm at its’ worst, it certainly is

— early Oscar talk

Oscars is coming up next March. There is talk that

Wonderstruck may be a hot candidate for an Oscar or

two. Real Oscar or fake-Oscar? The real Deaf Oscar

was Marlee Matlin with her Children of a Lesser God

performance. But is Wonderstruck a real Deaf Oscar

or a half-Deaf Oscar? Julianne Moore is not deaf

but plays a fake-deaf role. The young girl,

Millicent Simmonds is real-deaf. Looking back,

Johnny Belinda (1948) won an Oscar for performance

by a fake-deaf actress. Splitting hairs? Good

question!

