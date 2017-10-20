2017/10/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 20, 2017
— Uber says their sign language is Uber Sign Language
Uber is heavily promoting few signs (hello, thank you,
fingerspelling the name) as Uber Sign Language (USL).
Realistically, the passengers would immediately forget
USL upon arriving at their destinations. And also,
if the deaf driver uses USL with the passenger while
driving, then it is dangerous – distracted driving.
And the driver would lose future fares if he stops the
car at the destination to continue USL with the
passenger, and wasting time! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/uber-sign-language/
— very bad case of sarcasm
A controversy is brewing at Camarillo HS in
California. It concerns requiring all graduates
to wear gowns of one color instead of a color
for boys and another color for girls. The
school wanted all graduates to feel equal
with each other. A faculty member made this
sarcastic comment:
That’s same as three percent of graduating
class that are deaf, and that the school board
does not want an interpreter because 97
percent of other graduates do not need
interpreter!
Sarcasm at its’ worst, it certainly is
— early Oscar talk
Oscars is coming up next March. There is talk that
Wonderstruck may be a hot candidate for an Oscar or
two. Real Oscar or fake-Oscar? The real Deaf Oscar
was Marlee Matlin with her Children of a Lesser God
performance. But is Wonderstruck a real Deaf Oscar
or a half-Deaf Oscar? Julianne Moore is not deaf
but plays a fake-deaf role. The young girl,
Millicent Simmonds is real-deaf. Looking back,
Johnny Belinda (1948) won an Oscar for performance
by a fake-deaf actress. Splitting hairs? Good
question!
