2017/10/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 23, 2017

— a past deaf basketball star becomes a police officer

In the late 1990’s/early 2000’s, Jamal Bradley,

who is deaf, was a basketball star with University

of South Carolina. He later played pro basketball

in Europe. He has become a deputy police officer

with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department

in South Carolina. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/police-officer-jamel-bradley/

— deaf physicians still face discrimination

The medical field discriminates against deaf physicians.

It pretty much was bad years ago; nowadays acceptance

of deaf physicians is getting better, but still has

a long way to go. These physicians said dealing

with their own deafness is easier as compared to

dealing with attitudes of their fellow physicians.

— right or wrong captioned word

In an American movie, one word was

captioned – honour. It means the

same as honor. The word honour

is British English whereas honor

is American English. Either the

captioner happened to be a Canadian

or a British or even an Australian.

Or maybe the captioner accidentally keyed

in the word honour into his computer?

