2017/10/23

— a past deaf basketball star becomes a police officer
In the late 1990’s/early 2000’s, Jamal Bradley,
who is deaf, was a basketball star with University
of South Carolina. He later played pro basketball
in Europe. He has become a deputy police officer
with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department
in South Carolina. A picture is at:
— deaf physicians still face discrimination
The medical field discriminates against deaf physicians.
It pretty much was bad years ago; nowadays acceptance
of deaf physicians is getting better, but still has
a long way to go. These physicians said dealing
with their own deafness is easier as compared to
dealing with attitudes of their fellow physicians.
— right or wrong captioned word
In an American movie, one word was
captioned – honour. It means the
same as honor. The word honour
is British English whereas honor
is American English. Either the
captioner happened to be a Canadian
or a British or even an Australian.
Or maybe the captioner accidentally keyed
in the word honour into his computer?
