2017/10/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 24, 2017

— a 50,000 year old deaf man

There was a big story today about a group of

archaeologists dissecting the bones of a

50,000 year old prehistoric Neanderthal man.

They looked at his ear canals and determined

that he was deaf. They named him Shanidar 1 and

they felt that fellow tribal members protected

him. They felt he couldn’t survive in the

wild because of his deafness (wild animals

and competing tribes)!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/pre-historic-man/

— very angry interpreter

An interpreter was at a speaking event that discussed

controversial political issues. The host filmed the

event and then made an ad out of it, urging voters

come and vote on election day. The ad showed the

interpreter “hinting” her support for an issue

she was violently opposed to. She asked the hosts

to either drop her from the ad or to change the

ad. So far the hosts refused to do anything.

As a result, the interpreter suffered sleepless

nights, worrying about her reputation in the

Deaf Community.

— the U.S. Department of Education opposes deaf rights

The U.S. Department of Education announced that 72

guidelines, protecting the rights and needs of

disabled and deaf students, were thrown out.

Also thrown out were guidelines on rehabilitation

services for the deaf. This is not good news.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Obama’s two deaf women in his office

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/