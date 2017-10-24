2017/10/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 24, 2017
— a 50,000 year old deaf man
There was a big story today about a group of
archaeologists dissecting the bones of a
50,000 year old prehistoric Neanderthal man.
They looked at his ear canals and determined
that he was deaf. They named him Shanidar 1 and
they felt that fellow tribal members protected
him. They felt he couldn’t survive in the
wild because of his deafness (wild animals
and competing tribes)!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.net/pre-historic-man/
— very angry interpreter
An interpreter was at a speaking event that discussed
controversial political issues. The host filmed the
event and then made an ad out of it, urging voters
come and vote on election day. The ad showed the
interpreter “hinting” her support for an issue
she was violently opposed to. She asked the hosts
to either drop her from the ad or to change the
ad. So far the hosts refused to do anything.
As a result, the interpreter suffered sleepless
nights, worrying about her reputation in the
Deaf Community.
— the U.S. Department of Education opposes deaf rights
The U.S. Department of Education announced that 72
guidelines, protecting the rights and needs of
disabled and deaf students, were thrown out.
Also thrown out were guidelines on rehabilitation
services for the deaf. This is not good news.
