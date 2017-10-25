2017/10/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 25, 2017
— Airport Deaf/Disability Services
For experienced deaf travelers, airports are not
that confusing. But for deaf people who do not
travel that much, then airports can be confusing
and even terrifying. At the Los Angeles airport,
there is ADA Coordinator for the Office of
Disability Services – Los Angeles World Airpor.
Do other big airports have this such service?
The big question is – what if there is a Deaf
Incident while the airplane leaves USA?
If it is a foreign airline, is it bound by
ADA while over the ocean or over foreign
land? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/confusing-airport-scene/
— activist says dangerous for deaf to call the cops
John W. Whitehead, not deaf, is an activist
attorney. He wrote an article which headlined:
Don’t Call the Cops If You’re Autistic, Deaf,
Mentally Ill, Disabled or Old
He pointed out to several cases of deaf people,
asking for police assistance, and instead,
being shot by them. Does he have a point?
Well, did the cops know in advance of
the person’s deafness? What if the deaf
person, out of panic, used wild gestures,
scaring off the cops?
— these sign-language kiosks
There was a story today saying that the sign language
kiosk market is booming. This market involves five
major kiosk manufacturers – not just in USA but in
other foreign nations. This is great for deaf
customers entering a deaf-friendly store, instead
of dealing with deaf-unfriendly stores.
