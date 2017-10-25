2017/10/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 25, 2017

— Airport Deaf/Disability Services

For experienced deaf travelers, airports are not

that confusing. But for deaf people who do not

travel that much, then airports can be confusing

and even terrifying. At the Los Angeles airport,

there is ADA Coordinator for the Office of

Disability Services – Los Angeles World Airpor.

Do other big airports have this such service?

The big question is – what if there is a Deaf

Incident while the airplane leaves USA?

If it is a foreign airline, is it bound by

ADA while over the ocean or over foreign

land? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/confusing-airport-scene/

— activist says dangerous for deaf to call the cops

John W. Whitehead, not deaf, is an activist

attorney. He wrote an article which headlined:

Don’t Call the Cops If You’re Autistic, Deaf,

Mentally Ill, Disabled or Old

He pointed out to several cases of deaf people,

asking for police assistance, and instead,

being shot by them. Does he have a point?

Well, did the cops know in advance of

the person’s deafness? What if the deaf

person, out of panic, used wild gestures,

scaring off the cops?

— these sign-language kiosks

There was a story today saying that the sign language

kiosk market is booming. This market involves five

major kiosk manufacturers – not just in USA but in

other foreign nations. This is great for deaf

customers entering a deaf-friendly store, instead

of dealing with deaf-unfriendly stores.

