2017/10/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 26, 2017

— service agency for deaf helping reduce energy costs

In Michigan, there is a service agency for the deaf that

works with utility companies to help with energy costs

for deaf residences. This is important because the

winter season is coming up, and utility costs go up.

Is there a service agency for the deaf in your home

town that works with utility companies? A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/utility-company-and-deaf/

— free for deaf or not

Deaf people have been able to get lifetime National

Parks pass free for life. Will this continue?

The National Park Service wants to charge $70.00

entrance fee for about 20 parks. Deaf free or

deaf pay? Do not know yet!

— hackers focusing on the deaf

Hackers love to hack anything that has a computer

inside it – such as baby alarms, cable TV sets,

autombiles, iPhones, etc. There is a big worry

that hackers can hack into deaf people’s CI’s!

