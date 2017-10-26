2017/10/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 26, 2017
— service agency for deaf helping reduce energy costs
In Michigan, there is a service agency for the deaf that
works with utility companies to help with energy costs
for deaf residences. This is important because the
winter season is coming up, and utility costs go up.
Is there a service agency for the deaf in your home
town that works with utility companies? A picture
is at:
http://deafdigest.com/utility-company-and-deaf/
— free for deaf or not
Deaf people have been able to get lifetime National
Parks pass free for life. Will this continue?
The National Park Service wants to charge $70.00
entrance fee for about 20 parks. Deaf free or
deaf pay? Do not know yet!
— hackers focusing on the deaf
Hackers love to hack anything that has a computer
inside it – such as baby alarms, cable TV sets,
autombiles, iPhones, etc. There is a big worry
that hackers can hack into deaf people’s CI’s!
Latest deaf jobs – today’s update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— pioneering deaf rancher
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
10/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/