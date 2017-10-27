2017/10/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 27, 2017
— deaf to train or hearing to train police officers
a consulting firm, owned by a hearing person, has been
traveling USA to train police departments on how to
deal with the deaf. Who is more qualified to train
the police – a hearing consultant or a deaf consultant?
Would police officers listen to a hearing consultant
and ignore the deaf consultant? DeafDigest thinks
a deaf consultant sees things that hearing consultants
overlook! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-eye-valuable-for-police/
— deaf lawsuit versus Delgado Community College
During the seventies and eighties, Delgado Community College,
New Orleans, was widely praised for its involvement with
deaf post-secondary educational needs. Times have changed,
sad to say, because this college has been sued by a
deaf student for not providing interpreter when he
wanted to apply for financial aid and needed to
understand the paperwork.
— Glide helps deaf video game team beat hearing teams
Ability to hear sounds and voices is important in
video games. Deaf gamers, for most part, have been
disadvantaged when competing against hearing gamers
for that reason. But the invention of the Glide
has helped the deaf gamers defeat hearing gamers
that they have been losing to for years!
