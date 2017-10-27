2017/10/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 27, 2017

— deaf to train or hearing to train police officers

a consulting firm, owned by a hearing person, has been

traveling USA to train police departments on how to

deal with the deaf. Who is more qualified to train

the police – a hearing consultant or a deaf consultant?

Would police officers listen to a hearing consultant

and ignore the deaf consultant? DeafDigest thinks

a deaf consultant sees things that hearing consultants

overlook! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-eye-valuable-for-police/

— deaf lawsuit versus Delgado Community College

During the seventies and eighties, Delgado Community College,

New Orleans, was widely praised for its involvement with

deaf post-secondary educational needs. Times have changed,

sad to say, because this college has been sued by a

deaf student for not providing interpreter when he

wanted to apply for financial aid and needed to

understand the paperwork.

— Glide helps deaf video game team beat hearing teams

Ability to hear sounds and voices is important in

video games. Deaf gamers, for most part, have been

disadvantaged when competing against hearing gamers

for that reason. But the invention of the Glide

has helped the deaf gamers defeat hearing gamers

that they have been losing to for years!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— National Leadership Training Program for the Deaf is no more

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/22/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/