2017/10/30

October 30, 2017
— very angry deaf model, an update
a while ago, DeafDigest mentioned that deaf
model Simone Botha Welgemoed, South Africa,
was angry that her CI was photoshopped out of
these modeling pictures. Well, once
Sir Richard Branson, who owns Virgin
Active health clubs chain, learned about it,
he ordered the CI to be put back on the
picture. Yes, it is the same Richard Branson
always getting into controversies and always
getting into trouble. But at least he did
the right thing for a young deaf model.
See the pictures of model with CI & without CI:
http://deafdigest.com/model-with-ci-and-without-ci/
— sign language privacy with iPhone
Many deaf people use iPhone for sign language
chat. And it leads to problems – nosey deaf
people nearby wanting to know the private
chat. A deaf I/T man has modified the
Beacon Chat to protect the privacy of these
sign language users. Exactly how it works?
Not sure how, but this I/T man says it works!
— deaf men were important in Turkey in the past
A tale or a fact? During the Ottoman (Turkish) Empire
in the 15th and 16th centuries, deaf men were hired
by the Sultans as prison guards. They would not
allow Sultan’s political enemies to visit the
prisoners! Why deaf guards and not hearing guards?
Do not know!
