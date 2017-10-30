2017/10/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 30, 2017

— very angry deaf model, an update

a while ago, DeafDigest mentioned that deaf

model Simone Botha Welgemoed, South Africa,

was angry that her CI was photoshopped out of

these modeling pictures. Well, once

Sir Richard Branson, who owns Virgin

Active health clubs chain, learned about it,

he ordered the CI to be put back on the

picture. Yes, it is the same Richard Branson

always getting into controversies and always

getting into trouble. But at least he did

the right thing for a young deaf model.

See the pictures of model with CI & without CI:

http://deafdigest.com/model-with-ci-and-without-ci/

— sign language privacy with iPhone

Many deaf people use iPhone for sign language

chat. And it leads to problems – nosey deaf

people nearby wanting to know the private

chat. A deaf I/T man has modified the

Beacon Chat to protect the privacy of these

sign language users. Exactly how it works?

Not sure how, but this I/T man says it works!

— deaf men were important in Turkey in the past

A tale or a fact? During the Ottoman (Turkish) Empire

in the 15th and 16th centuries, deaf men were hired

by the Sultans as prison guards. They would not

allow Sultan’s political enemies to visit the

prisoners! Why deaf guards and not hearing guards?

Do not know!

