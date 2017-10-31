2017/10/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 31, 2017

— ADA? Don’t know how to fix it

A newspaper reporter wrote:

You can’t fix what you don’t know

This was in reference to fixing things up to

make these ADA-compliant. The reporter was

not pointing his finger at the hearing

world, but at the deaf for not specifically

telling the hearing exactly what they

want it to be fixed! Hearing people know

about captions and interpreters and

video relay services – but not about

things such as location of the fire

alarm signaller? A hearing employer may

set up the signaller on the wall behind

the deaf person’s work desk or at a

far away location that the deaf person

cannot see out of his eyes!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/do-not-know/

— Procter & Gamble says ads for deaf too expensive

Procter & Gamble sells many things. But the company

is not too eager to make their ads deaf-friendly.

The company even said making ads for the deaf is

too expensive for them (one of the world’s

biggest corporations making billions of dollars

every year in sales). Difficult to figure them

out!

— American student frustrated at Canadian college

McGill University is one of the best universities

in Canada. An American deaf woman enrolled at

McGill, hoping to get a quality education –

but has been disappointed due to continuing

struggles with captions and interpreters.

She said McGill really does not want to

accommodate the deaf!

