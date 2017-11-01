2017/11/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 1, 2017

— deaf person won by refusing to use deaf relay service!

A deaf person had a big dispute with a credit

card company. He paid what he owed but they said

they never got the payment. The deaf person wrote

a letter, with a photocopy of the payment. They told

the deaf person to contact customer service

representative via relay service. The deaf person

said no, preferring to resolve this dispute by

letter. This went on for three months and they

continued to increase the late payment fees.

They then gave up, acknowledged the payment

and gave refund on these late payment fees.

Why the relay service refusal? He didn’t

want to be hung up by these customer service

relay calls, thinking it may all be a scam!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-person-refuses-to-use-relay-service/

— reason for sign language as official language

More nations are starting to recognize sign language

as an official language. The reason has nothing to

do with pride and recognition – but to give deaf

people official access to education and

government social services (without being

discriminated against).

— an insect hearing aid

An insect hearing aid is not a joke. Engineers

are working on spider silk, plating it in gold.

And then making a hearing aid out of it,

something to do with electricity going

through these golden silks!

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Philadelphia contacts helped a future deaf dentist

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/