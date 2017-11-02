2017/11/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 2, 2017

— court interpreter can and cannot do

We have CDI terps and also legal-certified

ASL interpreters. What can they do and what

they cannot do in the court room? They

can just interpret the exact words.

They cannot explain the meaning of these

exact words. If the deaf person does not

understand the word or the word meaning,

the interpreter must ask the court to

explain the meaning in a different way

(but still same meaning). A picture is

at:

http://deafdigest.com/two-interpreters-for-one-deaf-person/

— few colleges not required to caption their videos

We assume that all American colleges must caption their

videos. It was surprising to read a statement on

a law web site today. It said:

Most institutions of higher education—thbo public and

private—are required by law to provide closed caption

to students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Is it saying that few colleges are legally not

required to caption? A loophole we don’t know

about?

— deaf people of Roman Empire (AD 250-300)

There was an outbreak of a serious disease

in the Roman Empire (AD 250-300) that

cost people their lives and made others

suffer from permanent illnesses. One

of these is deafness. It did not say

if babies were made deaf or if children

and adults were made to be late-deafened.

It was called The Plague of Cyprian.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— airport TSA booths

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

10/29/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/