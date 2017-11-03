2017/11/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 3, 2017
— deaf celebrity admits being bullied as a kid
(picture)
Lou Ferrigno, who is deaf, but functions as a hearing
person, made a confession today – that as a skinny
kid growing up, he was bullied by these Brooklyn
neighborhood toughs. They mocked his deafness.
It only made him more determined, building up his
body and winning these bodybuilder contests,
playing pro football, Hollywood actor and as
motivational speaker.! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hulk-scuffling-with-flash-gordon/
— a wrong phrase discussed at a deafness panel
A Deafness panel took place at Iowa State Univerity.
One of the panel speakers said “hearing impaired”
is wrong and that the correct phrase is either
deaf or hard of hearing.
— reason some deaf people won’t go to clinics
It is sad. Some deaf people won’t go to clinics
even though they’re badly in need of medical
care. When word gets around (true or not
true) that interpreting is bad, they just
stay home, and suffer!
