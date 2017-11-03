2017/11/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 3, 2017

— deaf celebrity admits being bullied as a kid

Lou Ferrigno, who is deaf, but functions as a hearing

person, made a confession today – that as a skinny

kid growing up, he was bullied by these Brooklyn

neighborhood toughs. They mocked his deafness.

It only made him more determined, building up his

body and winning these bodybuilder contests,

playing pro football, Hollywood actor and as

motivational speaker.! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hulk-scuffling-with-flash-gordon/

— a wrong phrase discussed at a deafness panel

A Deafness panel took place at Iowa State Univerity.

One of the panel speakers said “hearing impaired”

is wrong and that the correct phrase is either

deaf or hard of hearing.

— reason some deaf people won’t go to clinics

It is sad. Some deaf people won’t go to clinics

even though they’re badly in need of medical

care. When word gets around (true or not

true) that interpreting is bad, they just

stay home, and suffer!

