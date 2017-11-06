2017/11/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2017

— an alley clarification

This past weekend DeafDigest ran a video about

“Deaf-Mute Property” in Little Rock, valued

at $181,000. It was just learned that it

was an alley behind the old Arkansas School

for the Deaf before the school moved to

its present location. This part of the

alley was 30 feet long and was for sale.

Still, why “Deaf-Mute Property”? A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mute-alley-in-little-rock/

— worst manners: deaf jobs-seeker arrested

A deaf man, seeking a job in a bank, was

arrested in public. He attended a speech by a

government official, ran over to him and

handed him a note on the stage. The police

stopped him and arrested him, thinking he

was going to cause a riot. The note was to

ask for a job in a bank. At this point, the

police does not know what to do with him,

because what he did was bad manners, but not

a crime. It could only happen in India!

— two choices for deaf that love opera

There are deaf people that love opera. There are

two choices – to watch the surtitles, or to wear

captioning glasses. What is the difference?

Hard to explain – but surtitles (on a stage screen)

shows edited translations of what is being sung.

Captions is word for word and includes “interruptions”

such as phone is ringing, door knocking, etc.

