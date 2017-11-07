2017/11/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2017
— TV program explains deaf last to know during emergencies
The KRON4 TV station ran a program in Santa Rosa, California
explaining that during emergencies, deaf people are often
the last to know about it. A picture is at:
— hair stem cells to fix deafness can be VERY risky
A report by a team of researchers at Rutgers University
said that stem cells can help deaf people become
hearing – but with a BIG risk – that it can cause
cancer! This report was printed in the magazine –
Stem Cell Reports.
— a real rare deaf restaurant
Deaf restaurants are not rare. It pretty much is
becoming more common in Europe, Asia and Africa
(though not in USA). But it is misleading. These
deaf restaurants have few hearing employees
while most other employees are deaf. Well,
a restaurant in Tanzania is rare – everyone
is deaf – meaning all waiters, waitresses,
chefs, kitchen staff, etc are all deaf.
Telephone calls? None. They use blackboards
to communicate with hearing patrons.
