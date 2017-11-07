2017/11/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2017

— TV program explains deaf last to know during emergencies

The KRON4 TV station ran a program in Santa Rosa, California

explaining that during emergencies, deaf people are often

the last to know about it. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-last-to-know/

— hair stem cells to fix deafness can be VERY risky

A report by a team of researchers at Rutgers University

said that stem cells can help deaf people become

hearing – but with a BIG risk – that it can cause

cancer! This report was printed in the magazine –

Stem Cell Reports.

— a real rare deaf restaurant

Deaf restaurants are not rare. It pretty much is

becoming more common in Europe, Asia and Africa

(though not in USA). But it is misleading. These

deaf restaurants have few hearing employees

while most other employees are deaf. Well,

a restaurant in Tanzania is rare – everyone

is deaf – meaning all waiters, waitresses,

chefs, kitchen staff, etc are all deaf.

Telephone calls? None. They use blackboards

to communicate with hearing patrons.

Latest deaf jobs – today’s update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— list of best movies with deaf characters

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

11/05/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/