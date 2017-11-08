2017/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 6, 2017

— deaf fraud at a medical school

A physician got into trouble for getting his daughter

admitted to a medical school, saying that she is

deaf. The Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences

(India) had a quota that allowed a limited number of

deaf medical students. It was much easier for her

to get admitted if she was certified as deaf.

When the medical school found out about the

faked deafness, they kicked her out of program.

— a problem with voice to text computers

We read about these voice to text computers

that would help the deaf with communications.

Well, there was a serious issue with these

computers. Background noise will affect

these translations. So, if we want an

accurate translation, it must be made in a

quiet room!

— a new bill in Congress may weaken the ADA

There is a new bill in Congress – ADA Education and

Reform Act. The title is misleading; it would

“forgive” businesses that tried for years to

follow the ADA but couldn’t. It is hard to

believe that there are continuing efforts

to weaken the ADA.

